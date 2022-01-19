Ashland man accused of sex abuse, police seek additional victims

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are seeking additional victims of a man facing sex abuse charges.

The Ashland Police Department said on January 18, 64-year-old Ashland resident Frederick Mark Hutchinson was indicted for first-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse, and delivery of marijuana to a person under the age of 21.

According to APD, Hutchinson actively “groomed” a 14-year-old boy before the crimes were committed.

Ashland police believe there are more victims of Hutchinson that haven’t come forward yet.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Dan Moulin at 541-552-2178.

Hutchinson’s mugshot is being released pursuant to HB 3273 which took effect January 1, 2022, and which states that mugshots may be released to the public in an attempt to identify additional victims.