Ashland man arrested after N. California pursuit

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — An Ashland man was arrested for allegedly throwing an object at a police officer and leading the officer on a chase on Interstate 5 in Northern California.
The California Highway Patrol said one of their officers was helping a motorist change a tire Thursday evening on I-5 near Anderson Grade between Hornbook and Yreka when a passing driver of a Honda threw a glass object, which shattered on the ground near the officer.
According to CHP, the officer pursued the Honda northbound until it exited the freeway at the Ditch Creek offramp, drove recklessly in circles, and eventually got back on I-5 driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
CHP said the officer followed but eventually lost sight of the Honda as other officers responded and stopped northbound traffic south of the pursuit.
When the Honda was south of State Route 96, it hit another vehicle head-on. The suspect tried to get away, but he was detained by passing motorists until CHP arrived.
The driver of the Honda was identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Malcolm Strong from Ashland, Oregon. He was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on numerous felony charges.
CHP said the driver and passenger of the vehicle the Honda hit suffered moderate injuries.