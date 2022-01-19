Ashland man arrested for menacing after allegedly shooting into vehicle

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in an Ashland parking lot.

The Ashland Police Department said on the evening of Friday, January 14, there was a road rage encounter on Interstate 5. The incident resulted in a confrontation in the Ashland Albertsons parking lot where 43-year-old Isaac Gilbert of Ashland allegedly produced a handgun and fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle.

According to APD, Gilbert was cooperative with detectives when he was contacted on January 18 and he turned the handgun over to investigators.

Gilbert was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail but has since been released on bond.