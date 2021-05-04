Ashland man arrested for weapons charges

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot a firearm while on the roof of an Ashland home.

Police said at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 22-year-old Torrin Acker was on the roof of his house on Bridge Street when he fired a single shot into the air from a short-barreled shotgun.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the shotgun was previously reported as stolen.

Acker was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangering, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with further information is asked to call APD at 541-488-2211.

