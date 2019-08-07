Ashland man’s $23K found at recycling facility in Northern California

SAMOA, Calif. — It’s safe to say an Ashland man will be extra cautious with his daily chores from now on. That’s after his $23,000 in a shoebox ended up at a recycling facility over 200 miles away.
Nick Page who works at garbage collection service, Recology Humboldt County, says you never know what interesting things you’ll find sorting through trash.
In the past, Page says he’s found video game magazines from the 80’s and books that are over a hundred years old.
Page says last Thursday started off like any ordinary workday until he stumbled upon piles and piles of $20 bills.
“The box must have come open and it just kind of spilled out. Honestly, it’s just very fortunate that it managed to stay together in the same general area,” said Page.
Page says he and other employees were warned about the money beforehand after the man called in and told the company what happened.
If they didn’t find the money, Page says it would have been shipped across the ocean… possibly to China.
