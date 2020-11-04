Ashland mayoral race is close, according to first preliminary results

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland will be getting a new mayor next year.
A pair of Ashland city councilors, Julie Akins and Tonya Graham, are vying to replace outgoing Mayor John Stromberg.
Akins is a former journalist who was elected to the Ashland City Council in 2018. Outside her work for the city, she’s the founder of “Vehicles for Change,” which takes old school buses and converts them into 240 homes for people in need.
Graham has been on the city council since 2018 as well. She also serves as executive director for the Goes Institute, a non-profit dedicated to stopping climate change.
At the time this article was published just after preliminary results were released, Akins was leading the race with 52.24% of the vote. Graham had 47.38%. Numbers may change as more votes are counted.