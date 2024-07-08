Ashland, Medford cooling centers extending hours this week

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is announcing the Severe Weather Shelter’s cooling center will now be open through Wednesday.

This comes as the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the region through 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Located at 2200 Ashland Street, the Severe Weather Shelter was activated by the city as a cooling center back on July 2 due to temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees for several days.

The cooling center will be open daily from noon until 8 p.m. through Wednesday.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Severe Weather Shelter can attend an orientation on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the shelter on Ashland Street.

More information can be found on the City of Ashland’s website.

In Medford, the cooling shelter operated by the city and ACCESS will now be open through Tuesday night.

The shelter is located at 324 West 6th Street is open from noon to 8 p.m.

