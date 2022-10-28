Ashland Monster Dash set for Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland’s 14th annual Monster Dash is set to take of October 29th.

The costumed athletes will be off to the races for a mile, 5k, or 10k run at Lithia Park.

All proceeds from the Monster Dash will go to the Ashland School Foundation.

Plus, there is also a Monster Ball Costume Contest to win at the finish line!

The Monster Ball is in the memory of Sarah Wood who passed away the day after Halloween in year 2020 due to brain cancer.

The Ball will be hosted by Science Works in Ashland. Family activities will start at 4 pm with a costume contest and DJ set to begin at 7 pm.

Tickets for the event are $10 if bought in advance and $12 at the door.

To find out more information you can visit Ashlandmonsterdash.com and scienceworksmuseum.org.