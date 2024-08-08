Ashland offering free N95 masks to individuals and businesses

ASHLAND, Ore. – As wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality for many of us, Ashland has ramped up its efforts to protect residents.

The Ashland Chamber of Commerce is providing free N95 masks to any residents and those visiting the city.

The adult sized medical grade masks filter out 98% of harmful particles from entering the lungs.

Businesses can call the chamber of commerce and schedule to pick up a box to display at their locations.

“The City of Ashland has asked us to be a distribution center for N95 masks. They are available to residents, locals, individuals. They may stop by our office at 110 East Main St. on the corner of Pioneer and East Main. We also have them in at our plaza information booth,” said Director of Travel Ashland, Katherine Cato.

N95 masks are available at the following locations:

Ashland Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Main Street, Days: Mon-Fri, Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave, Days: Mon-Thurs, Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Community Development, 51 Winburn Way, Days: Mon-Fri, Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Additional resources and instructions on how to properly wear the mask can be found on the City of Ashland’s website.

