Ashland opening new sleeping site for homeless

ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland is opening a sleeping site for the homeless, right next to its police station on Friday.

The campsite will be open at 1175 Main Street from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. every night.

The city said campers must collect their things and leave each morning.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said the camp site is starting because of two federal court cases that require the city to have a designated camp site.

He said it will also prevent the homeless from sleeping in public parks.

Chief O’Meara said, “this gives us the ability to tell people that they can’t sleep in Garfield Park and Lithia Park. You can’t occupy the space in front of the police station or in front of Ashland Fire and Rescue 1 or Triangle Park.”

Chief O’Meara said APD will be monitoring the space to make sure all the rules are followed.

He said campers will not be allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs and any violators will not be invited back.

