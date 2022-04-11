Ashland opens emergency severe weather shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. – As cold weather settles over the area, the City of Ashland announced the opening of an emergency severe weather shelter.

The city said the shelter will be open for the nights of Monday, April 11 through the morning of Sunday, April 17 at Pioneer Hall, which is located at 73 Winburn Way.

Pioneer Hall will open at 6:00 p.m. Monday night. Doors will close at 9:00 p.m. with lights out at 10:00 p.m.

The shelter will be “no-frills,” meaning people who stay there will need to provide their own bedding.

Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

Anyone seeking further information can call Housing Program Specialist Linda Reid at 541-552-2043.