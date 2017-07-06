Home
Ashland parental kidnapping case under investigation

Ashland, Ore. – Ashland police are looking for a woman in connection with a parental kidnapping case.

The Ashland Police Department said the incident was reported on Wednesday July 5 at around 6:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Mountain Avenue.

Police said 43-year-old Shelly Sue Dahlstrom is wanted for custodial interference, burglary and contempt of court.

APD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dahlstrom and her 21-month old daughter.

Police said Dahlstrom may be driving a maroon 1997 Ford Explorer.

Officers have released no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 541-770-4784.

