Home
Ashland Parks and Rec. worker jumps into creek to save baby squirrels

Ashland Parks and Rec. worker jumps into creek to save baby squirrels

Local News Video , , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore.  — A local parks worker jumped into action during a hazardous tree removal project to rescue some tiny little lives in Ashland on Wednesday.

The city of Ashland said a diseased tree was being removed in Lithia park when workers made an unfortunate discovery of a nest of baby squirrels that were in the tree and fell into the creek.

The parks superintendent jumped into the water and scooped them out. Sadly the mother squirrel didn’t return and the animals are in the care of the professionals at Wildlife Images.

“They came here, we triaged them, hydrated them, they’re in an incubator now safe and sound, and we’re going to do our best to get them back out in the wild for mom,” said Cory Allen, animal care and education team leader with Wildlife Images.

Wildlife Images said spring is baby season in the animal kingdom.

They’re advising people to check around for nests if you are doing tree work and if you do come across one, to leave nests alone until the babies can fend for themselves.

If you do find an animal in need of help, please reach out to Wildlife Images by phone at (541) 476-0222 or online at https://www.wildlifeimages.org/

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »