Ashland Parks and Rec. worker jumps into creek to save baby squirrels

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local parks worker jumped into action during a hazardous tree removal project to rescue some tiny little lives in Ashland on Wednesday.
The city of Ashland said a diseased tree was being removed in Lithia park when workers made an unfortunate discovery of a nest of baby squirrels that were in the tree and fell into the creek.
The parks superintendent jumped into the water and scooped them out. Sadly the mother squirrel didn’t return and the animals are in the care of the professionals at Wildlife Images.
“They came here, we triaged them, hydrated them, they’re in an incubator now safe and sound, and we’re going to do our best to get them back out in the wild for mom,” said Cory Allen, animal care and education team leader with Wildlife Images.
Wildlife Images said spring is baby season in the animal kingdom.
They’re advising people to check around for nests if you are doing tree work and if you do come across one, to leave nests alone until the babies can fend for themselves.
If you do find an animal in need of help, please reach out to Wildlife Images by phone at (541) 476-0222 or online at https://www.wildlifeimages.org/
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]