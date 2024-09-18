Ashland parks & rec getting $1.7M in grants for two large scale projects

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks and Recreation department will soon be getting over $1.7 million in grants funds for two large scale projects.

The funds were approved by the Oregon Parks & Recreation Commission or OPRD.

Over $700,000 of the grant is allocated to the first project which is to resurface the tennis courts at Hunter Park. The remaining $1 million is allocated to the second project which is the first phase of renovations to East Main Park including the addition of a bicycle pump track and skills park.

According to the city, the parks department applied for the two grants through the Local Government Grant Program (LGGP) earlier this year. The LGGP grant committee approves grants that involve land acquisitions, land development, and/or major rehabilitation projects that pertain to outdoor recreational goals encompassed in the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

“We are honored to be chosen by OPRD’s LGGP grant program with these grants to preserve the recreational experience at Hunter Park and expand our recreational opportunities at the future East Main Park,” said Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Houston. “Grants from OPRD are an essential tool to help the APRC [Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission] meet our capital project needs.”

However as a condition of the funding, the Ashland Parks and Recreation department must provide a 40% match for each project. The department has two years to expand the grant funds for these two projects.

