Ashland parks: what’s open and what’s still closed

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Parks and Recreation is providing a list of city park facilities that are open and ones that remain closed during Phase One of the reopen Oregon plan.
Here’s what’s open as of May 27:
- all parks including the BMX park, dog park and skate park
- picnic tables
- trails
- tennis/pickleball courts
- volleyball courts (one-on-one or doubles only)
- bocce ball courts
- Oak Knoll Golf Course.
The following facilities remain closed:
- playgrounds
- basketball courts
- picnic shelters/structures
- Garfield Park Water Play
- Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool
- APRC indoor facilities
- areas where physical distancing is not feasible (such as the wading area in Lithia Park near the children’s playground)
- APRC cannot take facility reservations for indoor or outdoor facilities at this time
Parks and Rec said groups must remain under ten people in size and physical distancing of six feet is required. Face coverings are recommended.