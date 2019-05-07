Ashland police add “peace officer” decals to patrol vehicles

ASHLAND, Ore. – In an effort to push back against negative perceptions of police officers, the Ashland Police Department is adding “peace officer” decals to their patrol vehicles.
“Going forward all of APD’s marked patrol vehicles will have the words ‘PEACE OFFICER’ affixed to them in addition to the current decals,” police said. “It is the department’s hope, as well as ACPC’s [Ashland Culture of Peace Commission] that the additional decals will further demonstrate to the community that Ashland police officers are here not just to enforce laws, but to partner with all members of the community and to build lasting relationships and enhance safety for all.”
The decals are funded, at no cost to the city, by Police2Peace as part of an initiative to build stronger relations between police and citizens.
The updated patrol vehicles will be unveiled at the Ashland Police Department on May 8 at about 11:00 a.m.