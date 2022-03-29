Ashland police ask for help finding missing man

ASHLAND, Ore. – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a missing man known to frequent Ashland-area trails and the Bear Creek Greenway.

45-year-old Noah Sanderson is described as 5’9” and weighs 135 pounds with dark brown long hair.

He was last seen on Saturday, March 26 wearing jeans, a long-sleeved light-colored shirt, a blue backpack, and a tan “Padres” baseball hat.

Sanderson reportedly left without his cell phone, or any supplies for hiking.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.