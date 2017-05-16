Ashland Police, Fire and Rescue launch mobile app

Ashland Police Department and Ashland Fire and Rescue just launched a new, free app. The departments can send push alerts about major incidents and safety concerns, while citizens can use it to report non-emergency issues like graffiti, abandoned vehicles or weed.
“If you have a weed abatement issue,” Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara explains, “you can take a picture it will go to the weed abatement person, public works issues go to public works, parks issues go to parks department.”
“It’s a neat way for the community to stay in touch with us during non-emergencies,” Chief O’Meara says.
In the event of an emergency, you should still call 9-1-1.
The “Ashland Oregon Police” app is available now for Apple, Android, and Windows phones.
The Medford Police Department is also developing an app. The department hopes to release it in the next 45 to 60 days.