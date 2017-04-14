Home
Ashland Police hoping to add five more officers

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland Police Department is one step closer to adding new staff.

The chief asked the city to approve five officers early this year.

The topic is coming back up for discussion early next week.

Interim City Administrator John Karns says the five additions would make it so there is one more officer at any given time.

The Ashland Police Department currently has 28 officers.

Four of the five new officers would each be placed on a different shift with the last as a school resource officer which was eliminated several years ago due to staffing needs.

Karns says with an increase in call load and a greater tourist demand, he thinks the added officers would be necessary.

“The staffing for the police department has been stagnant for over a decade… we haven’t added any people. So it’s really reached a critical point where they need the additional personnel,” Karns said.

According to Karns, the original proposal suggests that the officers would be funded through a utility billing fee.

The topic will be discussed next Tuesday at the city council meeting on April 18th.

