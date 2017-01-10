Ashland child kills mother, stabs sister

(UPDATE 2:46 p.m.) Ashland, Ore.- A 12-year-old boy stabbed his mother and sister Tuesday morning, killing his mother and sending his sister to the hospital.
Ashland Police Department have identified the adult victim as 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz.
Police say the stabbing happened just after 8 a.m. inside a home in the 900 block of Morton Street. When officers arrived, they found the victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim’s 12-year-old son was arrested on charges of assault and homicide.
The injured girl’s name has not been released as she is a juvenile. She is currently being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit has been activated and detectives from the Oregon State Police, Medford Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Central Point Police Department are helping with the investigation.
