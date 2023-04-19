Ashland police officer assaulted by suspect, APD says

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland police officer was reportedly assaulted while making an arrest.

Investigators said that just before 4:00 p.m. on April 14, 25-year-old Kevin Michael Hyde was at Pioneer Hall in Ashland when he allegedly attacked another man with a folding chair.

On the afternoon of April 18, officers found Hyde in Mountain View Cemetery on Ashland Street.

The Ashland Police Department said after Hyde was interviewed, he was told he was under arrest for the assault at Pioneer Hall.

According to APD, officers started to take Hyde into custody when he turned on the arresting officer and punched him in the head. Hyde was immediately taken to the ground and arrested.

The arresting officer sustained minor injuries.

Hyde, who has a listed address at an Ashland area motel, remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail on charges of attempted assault of a peace officer, assault in the 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and assault in the 4th degree.

