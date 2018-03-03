Ashland police officer dies on duty after suffering medical event

Ashland, Ore. — An Ashland Police Officer died on duty Friday night after suffering a major medical event.
According to Ashland Police, Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a call around 7:30 p.m. when he suffered the medical event. Despite lifesaving efforts by both on-scene police, paramedics, and assistance from Ashland Fire and Rescue, Officer Williams died at a Providence hospital at approximately 9 p.m.
Officer Williams is survived by his wife, Ona, and their three daughters, Savannah, Georgia and Brooklyn, as well as his sisters Cindy and Amy, who is also a member of the Ashland Police Department.
Officer Williams started his career with the Ashland Police Department on December 9, 1996.
The Ashland Police Department would ask that the privacy of the family be respected as they work through this difficult loss.