Ashland police release update on Almeda Fire investigation

ASHLAND, Ore. – One year later, investigators have yet to determine who started the Almeda Fire.
Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara released the following statement on Tuesday, September 7, 2021:
Tomorrow, September 8, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of the Almeda Fire. The Almeda Fire claimed three lives and destroyed over two thousand structures. Since the Almeda Fire occurred, the Ashland Police Department has investigated its cause in conjunction with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Medford Police, and in consultation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
As of now a suspect has not been identified. The Ashland Police Department, along with its partner agencies, will continue to work toward solving this crime.
Like other major cases, this case is not considered “closed” and won’t be until it is seen to full resolution. The case remains open pending more information becoming available.
Throughout this investigation the Ashland Police Department has been assisted by 18 law enforcement agencies from Oregon, Washington, California and Alabama. Over 200 people have been interviewed and multiple polygraph examinations have been conducted.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department.
Investigators said the origin of the Almeda Fire was located near the Ashland Wastewater Treatment Plant and BMX park.
This past June, Ashland police released a photo of two possible witnesses and asked for the public’s help identifying the pair. Police haven’t commented as to whether or not they’ve been identified. O’Meara told NBC5 that certain details about the investigation are unable to be released to the public. However, he says constant input from the community is critical in determining the cause of the fire.
Michael Bakkela, who is suspected of starting a fire in Phoenix that merged with the Almeda Fire, is still awaiting trial. He pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges including Arson and Reckless Endangerment. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place in May of next year.
O’Meara labeled the Almeda Fire case as the biggest criminal investigation in Jackson County history.
“Somebody out there knows something, please share it,” O’Meara said. “This is one of the most devastating things that has happened to this area. People literally lost their lives, thousands of people were displaced, 2,900 structures burned down, so if you know something, please let us know.”