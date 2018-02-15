Ashland police respond to report of armed man at high school

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Police Department gave the all-clear after they received a report of an armed man entering a high school.
According to APD, just before 10:30 Thursday morning, they received a report of “a man entering the high school campus dressed in tactical gear and armed with a holstered handgun.”
Ashland police said as a result, both Ashland High School and Lincoln Elementary School were placed on lockdown. An unarmed juvenile, apparently associated with the initial call, was located at Lincoln Elementary.
APD said the juvenile is a current Ashland High School student. Police will work with the school as well as the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to address the situation.
All lockdowns have been lifted.
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details about this story. Check back for updates.