Ashland police seek person who assaulted boy at Market of Choice

On Monday, November 9, a security camera at the Ashland Market of Choice captured a boy with a bike and scooter walking toward one of the grocery store’s doors. He was approached from behind by what appears to be a woman dressed mostly in black with a maroon or purple vest and a gray beanie. Video shows her putting herself in front of the boy and pushing him to the ground.
The boy appears to try to retreat along the ground as the woman follows him. At that point, a bystander appears between them and the woman walks out of frame, but she stays close to what appears to be a silver Kia Soul. Eventually, she climbs into the passenger seat of the vehicle and a male enters the driver’s side. The pair then drive away.
A video timestamp indicated the incident took place at about 11:40 a.m.
The Ashland Police Department is actively trying to identify the assault suspect. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-488-2211.