Home
Ashland police thanks nonprofit for support

Ashland police thanks nonprofit for support

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Ashland, Ore.- The Ashland Police Department is hoping the city will help support a nonprofit that has recently stepped in to help the family of one of its own.

Officer Malcus Williams died Friday after experiencing a medical emergency while on a call.

The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is footing the bill for Williams’ memorial service, which will be held March 17 at the Ashland High School gymnasium.

Tuesday night, Ashland police Chief Tighe O’Meara appeared before the city council, in hopes he could soon get approval to make a donation to that nonprofit via the department’s city budget.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2 - 2015 Logo
Real Time Web Analytics