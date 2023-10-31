Ashland prepares for annual Children’s Halloween Parade

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland police are preparing for fun Halloween festivities in the city, including the annual Children’s Parade.

The Children’s Halloween parade is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. in front of the library before moving along East Main Street toward the Plaza.

Ashland deputy chief Dan Moulin says there are steps you can take to ensure a safe and fun Halloween.

“As a motorist just be mindful that there’s going to be a lot of people on the road, a lot of kids specifically you know out and about,” Deputy Chief Moulin said. “It’s getting darker earlier so dark costumes are going to be hard to see.”

The deputy chief says parents can also keep children safe by using flashlights or glow sticks to increase visibility while trick or treating.

Police say there will be increased patrols to monitor road closures and hazards all throughout the night as children and families enjoy the holiday.

