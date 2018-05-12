Ashland resident wakes to find bear family in his garage

ASHLAND, Ore.– A local Ashland man and his family received quite the shock this morning when they discovered a mama bear and her three cubs in their garage.
Chris Hearn says he first heard noises coming from the garage around 2 a.m.
He initially thought it was burglars but when he went to check, he found the bears digging around for food.
Hearn says he must have left the garage open, allowing the three cubs to climb through. One even managed to open the door to their laundry room where it found cat food.
Luckily, no significant damage was done and the mama and her cubs eventually left, possibly with full bellies.