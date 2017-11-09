Home
Ashland residents could see a surcharge on recycling

Ashland, Or.- Ashland residents could see an increase in their monthly rates.

Ashland city councilors are working with recology to continue the current program.

Recology is researching the cost of rerouting recyclables to a plant in Northern California, which would mean an increase in rates for residents — ranging from about one to three dollars per month.

Councilor Rich Rosenthal says the move is an important step toward meeting the goals laid out in the city’s climate and energy plan.

“All of a sudden cold turkey saying that all those things in the recycle containers are going in the landfill is like going a thousand miles in the wrong direction,” he said.

At this point no official dollar amount for the increase has been confirmed. The issue will be discussed at the next city council meeting.

