Ashland Safeway re-opens and gives back

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland’s new Safeway held its grand opening today.
The remodeled store is at the old location on Siskiyou boulevard.
As part of the celebration, the store’s director handed a thousand dollar check to the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.
“Everything we do is from the support of business and people in Ashland and so every dollar we get is that much more money we have to buy food, to keep our building open,” said food bank board president George Kramer.
One of the contractors working on the store also gave an additional 250 dollars.
The Ashland Emergency Food Bank provides food to around 1,500 people a month.