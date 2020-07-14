Ashland School District gets new superintendent

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District has a new superintendent.
This past May, then-Superintendent Kelly Raymond announced she was leaving the district to move closer to family in Washington state. “I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Raymond commented. “This district has a dedicated, truly excellent team of teachers, student support staff, and administrators. The equity work we’ve done is particularly close to my heart.”
Fololowing Raymond’s departure, the school board unanimously appointed Ashland Middle School Principal Steve Retzlaff as acting superintendent. Then, during a July 13 meeting, the board announced Samuel Bogdanove accepted the superintendent position for the district.
School Board Chair Eva Skuratowicz said, “Mr. Bogdanove’s many decades of experience in education and district administration impart confidence in the Board and his ability to lead the district during a time of unprecedented challenges. We appreciate the school district teachers, staff, and the community at large who have provided feedback regarding the future of the school district. Mr. Bogdanove is the right person at the right time for the Ashland School District.”
Bogdanove has been with the district for nearly two decades and most recently served as interim principal for Ashland High School.