Ashland School District seeks input in renaming John Muir Outdoor School

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District is asking for the community’s help renaming John Muir Outdoor School to better reflect community values.

Last year, ASD established a committee to study the namesakes of all district buildings and facilities. The committee said of the historical figures they studied, they recommended finding someone else to honor instead of John Muir. While the committee recognized Muir’s contributions to the preservation of wild places, they found his attitudes toward Native Americans and people of color to be offensive, especially for our time.

The school district is now inviting all ASD students, staff, and community members to suggest a new name for John Muir Outdoor School.

The request for name suggestions will be open until 5:00 p.m. on February 15, 2022. Suggestions can be submitted here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLznmp6gOFGLT259rj_eJvX77yoWHAaSN9VSey7KQxK9rWCg/viewform