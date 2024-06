ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District is offering free summer meals for kids ages 1 through 18.

According to a release from the school district, these summer meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 8, with the exception of July 4.

These meals will be served at Bellview and Walker elementary schools.

For more information, email [email protected].

