Ashland seeks volunteers for ‘Adopt a Neighbor’ program

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is in need of more volunteers to help elderly community members with daily activities.
‘Adopt a Neighbor’ is a project being used in Ashland to help citizens over 65 stay safe from Covid-19.
The city says healthy volunteers under the age of 65 are needed to keep higher risk adults healthy. They need volunteers to deliver messages, doorstep grocery deliveries, and other forms of support.
The city invites anyone who is currently symptom free to sign up at AdoptNeighbor.org.