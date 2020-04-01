Ashland Springs Hotel announces temporary closure

ASHLAND, Ore. – One of the most iconic places to stay in the city of Ashland, is now closed.
Wednesday, April 1st, management at the Ashland Springs Hotel announced on Facebook that they are closed. The decision to temporarily shut the doors of the nearly 100 year old hotel was made in an effort to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The building is the tallest in Ashland’s skyline. It sits at the heart of the downtown area on East Main Street.
Future patrons are urged to watch the hotel’s website for updates.