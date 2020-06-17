Ashland storyteller passes away in sleep

A prominent local Native American storyteller, writer and teacher passed away last Thursday in Ashland.
Thomas Doty was born and raised in Southern Oregon. According to his website, he grew up listening to Native American stories. After attending Southern Oregon University for writing and theatre, he traveled the world to listen to storytellers. On his site, Doty highlights his travels to England, Ireland and southeast Alaska. When he returned to the Rogue Valley in 1981, he became a storyteller himself. He said that he learned his art from native elders.
Doty traveled and performed Doty & Coyote: Stories from the Native West. He also authored a series of books.
In 2001, he wrote and directed Two Sisters, Two Brothers, and a Journey, a native play that tells the story of the Takelma people of southern Oregon. According to his website, “the world premiere was blessed by Takelma elder and spiritual leader Agnes Baker-Pilgrim.”
Doty won several awards, including a distinguished lifetime achievement award from the National American Indian program.
His daughter, Irena Summer, created a GoFundMe for funeral costs. She says Doty passed away in his sleep. He was 67 years-old.
On an update to the GoFundMe, Summer posted this statement:
There will be a ceremony for Chief Arvol Looking Horse’s 2020 World Peace and Prayer Day this Sunday, and there will be a photo and tribute to Tom at the sacred fire circle, if you would like to show respects, offerings, prayers. As his celebration of life scheduling is still TBT I wanted to share this with you. Below is more information. xxoo Irina
Dear Friends of Peace,
This Sunday, June 21st, a local prayer ceremony will be held as part of Chief Arvol Looking Horse’s 2020 World Peace and Prayer Day. The event will occur on the banks of the Rogue River at Steve and Mary Kiesling’s property, upstream of Ti’lomikh Falls near Gold Hill, Oregon. It is being organized by Red Earth Descendants.
A sacred fire will burn from noon to 6pm at 1275 Upper River Road, accessible from I-5 Exit 40 south of Gold Hill.
All prudent measures to keep everyone safe from the Corona Virus will be followed, as specified by Chief Looking Horse. There will be no “gathering” per se.
People are invited to park their cars by the Ti’lomikh Falls overlook, respectfully walk to the sacred fire (with social distancing), offer tobacco and prayers, and then depart.
The sacred fire circle will also include a tribute to honor our recently departed friend, Thomas Doty.
See details and directions at:
http://www.redearthdescendants.org/home/story/2020/06/04/world-peace-and-prayer-day-2020
