Ashland to receive $3 million wildfire grant

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland is set to receive millions of dollars to help defend against wildfires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give Ashland $3 million to create defensible space for 1,100 homes and replace 23 wood-shake roofs with ignition-resistant roof materials.
“Ashland residents know from painful experience the frightening hazards of living and working in a region at serious risk of wildfires,” U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) said. “This federal investment will help to protect hundreds of homes from that danger as one key piece of a larger must-do strategy that also includes more effective policies in Oregon and nationwide to fight wildfires and to combat climate change now.”
“Can you imagine the trauma of losing your home, everything you own—or, worst of all, a loved one—to a wildfire?” U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said. “We have to do everything we can to prevent the kind of pain that was inflicted on Oregonians by last year’s unprecedented wildfire season, and I’m glad that we were able to secure this funding to help us on that mission in Ashland. I’m going to keep working for similar resources for more communities across our state, because everyone—regardless of the color of their skin, their zip code, or their income—deserves protection from catastrophic blazes.”
The FEMA grant will help pay for assessing homes, conducting surveys, scheduling and training of approved contractors, hiring a project manager, removal of vegetation, and reconstruction of roofs.
“We are incredibly excited and grateful for this grant that will significantly boost and expand our existing wildfire prevention programs and efforts,” said Adam Hanks, City Manager Pro Tem. “These funds will focus on already pre-identified at-risk homes and areas of our community. The support and engagement of our federal legislators and their local team is a tremendous asset in supporting our community’s need and desire to reduce our wildfire risk.”