Ashland votes ‘no recall’ in special election

ASHLAND, Ore.– An effort to recall Ashland’s Parks and Recreation commissioners has failed.
Official results are still pending but at last check the results show about 70 percent of around 5,800 Ashland residents who voted were against recalling Jim Lewis, Mike Gardiner and Rick Landt.
The recall effort began after complaints about how the three commissioners handled changes at the Ashland Senior Center.
Commissioner Mike Gardiner, say he’s happy about the results.
“I’m happy that the percentages were what they were. It wasn’t a close vote,” he said. “I think we have the support of the majority of citizens of Ashland and that’s who we serve.”
Gardiner says he has no problem with the scrutinizing of his job but felt the special election was a waste of taxpayer money. The whole effort cost the city about $30,000 and where the city will make up that money is left to be determined.
According to Gardiner, it’s always good to have citizens that hold public figures accountable and he appreciated the public input. He says his initial plans now are to meet with parks and recreation stuff and discuss how to better work with that information.
“Look for opportunities to maybe improve our listening habits when it comes to citizen input. I think we’ve always followed open meeting laws.”
Gardiner says there are always going to be special interest groups but his role is to serve the majority of the city.
A few of the commissioner positions will be up for re-election in November. Gardiner says anyone who has disagreed with the current commissions decisions is more than welcome to run against them.