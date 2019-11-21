Home
Ashland votes to postpone canal piping project

Ashland votes to postpone canal piping project

Local News Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland City Council voted no on moving forward with at least one plan for the Talent Irrigation District canal.

Councilors were split on the decision with Mayor John Stromberg casting the deciding vote. According to the Ashland Public Works Department, the canal needs fixing. However, the canal has drawn a lot of public opinion with many living along the canal being very vocal with their stance against covering the canal.

The options included leaving the canal open and reinforcing the concrete structures or covering the open canal and piping the water through. Paula Brown, public works director, says the price of leaving the canal open and reinforcing it would be cheaper than piping but would only be a short-term fix.

On Tuesday, councilors voted against the option of covering it.

“There are a few that say wow what did they do?” said Brown. “Well they didn’t and that’s frustrating and I think even for the council it’s frustrating because we can’t just do nothing.”

The council is expected to look at other options again in late winter or early spring.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »