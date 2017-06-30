Home
Ashland Watershed closure lifting this weekend

Ashland, Ore. – A closure issued for some trails in the Ashland Watershed will be lifted on July 1.

The U.S. Forest Service said the closure was made to ensure public safety during a forest stewardship project.

The area north of 4 corners, Catwalk Trail and Upper Eastview trails will be open to visitors once again.

Tolman Creek Road will also be re-opened, making travel to the trailheads easier.

USFS officials said work is still being done around Lower Bull Gap Trail, but there will be a detour around the affected area.

A detour around Lower Eastview is also in effect.

Recreationists are reminded that work is ongoing and to expect oncoming vehicles–including log trucks–as they continue to operate on Tolman Creek Road.

