Ashland youth expresses concern over climate change

The workshop was lead by students from Ashland High School, many of which are enrolled in Jim Hartman’s Ashland High School Climate Solution course.
“The goal is to do our best for climate change and by best it means we need to make a movement,” Jim Hartman, Ashland High School teacher. “We’re past the point where we can just do our own thing and try to drive less and get an electric car. We now really need to get some serious laws passed at the state level, national level, even the local level,” he said.
Students and organizers spoke on issues of smoke and fire management and the importance of voting.
“You need to firewise your home which means go through a check-list of what you can do to keep your house from burning if there are embers going everywhere. Secondly you need to vote in this election and think about what are the candidates position on climate change,” Hartman said.
The series of workshops were inspired by Ashland High School students, who support the Climate and Energy Action Plan (CEAP), passed by Ashland City Council in 2017.
“We need to get people realizing it’s not just Ashland, it’s not just oregon, but it’s the entire planet. Every country needs to come together,” Hartman said.
Annika Larson, Ashland High School student says, “I think it’s really important that we are getting them connected and giving them the ability to get involved.”
The next workshop will be on Sunday November 18th from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at ScienceWorks Hands-on Museum in Ashland.
For more information, visit www.ashlandccs.org.
