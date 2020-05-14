Ashland’s 4th of July parade, fireworks display canceled

ASHLAND, Ore. – A century-old summer celebration has been canceled in Ashland.
For generations, Ashland has hosted 4th of July celebrations that grew to include a parade, community festivities, live music, and a fireworks display. However, this year the celebration has been canceled.
On May 14, NBC5 reached out to the Ashland Chamber of Commerce about their plans for 4th of July celebrations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Chamber said Ashland’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration won’t take place this year.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, they believe holding any events would encourage people to gather, which would be in defiance of Governor Brown’s executive order. It would also reportedly jeopardize agreements the city has with their insurance providers.
While there will be no parade or fireworks display in Ashland this year, organizers are trying to figure out other ways to celebrate safely. They add they didn’t want to cancel events, but they believe it’s the safest plan, especially during fire season.
NBC5 has reached out to Ashland Parks and Rec regarding their annual 4th of July Run. We have not yet heard back.
At the time this article was published, The Expo in Central Point still planned on doing a fireworks display while keeping the Expo closed, allowing spectators to enjoy the show in a dispersed manner around the area.