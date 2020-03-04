Ashland’s city administrator leaves for job with City of Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Ashland City Administrator Kelly Madding has resigned her position and will return to Medford as the deputy city manager. Madding has been working for the City of Ashland since July of 2018.
Ashland Mayor John Stromberg said, “We have all benefited from Kelly’s time with the City and will miss her kindness, intelligence and enthusiasm for the work of local government. However, I now consider Kelly a regional asset and am looking forward to collaborating with her as the communities of the Rogue Valley become increasingly interdependent in these uncertain times.”
Madding had previously served as Medford’s deputy city manager before taking the position in Ashland. She’ll return to her old job after leaving Ashland in April.
Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kelly back. Kelly’s extensive experience in municipal government and understanding of the Rogue Valley community is invaluable. She is passionate about public service and committed to improving the lives of our residents.”
Madding has previous experience as the Jackson County Development Services Director and was the city manager for both Talent and Rogue River.
Adam Hanks, the City of Ashland’s current assistant city administrator, will serve as interim city administrator.