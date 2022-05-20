Ashland’s Daniel Meyer Pool set to reopen next month

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s public pool will reopen next month.

Ashland Parks and Rec said Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool will open to the public on June 14, 2022.

For now, due to staffing shortages, the pool will be closed Mondays. Parks and Rec will evaluate the ability to return to a full schedule as the summer progresses. Swimmers are advised to check the Daniel Meyer Pool website before visiting for updated information about the schedule or any pool closures.

After May 31, the pool can be reached directly at 541-488-0313.

Daily schedule details for open lap swimming, senior swim, recreational swim, water aerobics, swim lesson and water polo programs are available at the Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool website, ashland.or.us/swim.