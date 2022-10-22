Ashland’s Japanese Garden is officially open

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s Japanese Garden is now officially back open.

October 22nd marked the over 100-year-old garden’s grand reopening. The new and improved garden now features a brand-new path in the garden, that takes visitors through six different gardens from bamboo gardens to moss gardens.

The event also had multiple exhibits featuring Japanese flower arrangements, beautiful bonsai trees, and live music.

“To look in here and see people walking in the garden and enjoying things that I have been watching unfold for years now, is a treat for me and I really think that they will get from the garden what I have which is a healing spirit, a solemn place, and a place to meditate,” said Michael Black, Director of Ashland Parks and Recreation.

Black says they spent a lot of time rebuilding failing infrastructure and correcting some cultural inaccuracies.

From now on the garden will be open daily until sundown. Black says the garden is run on donations. If you wish to donate you can visit the garden in person or go to the garden’s website.