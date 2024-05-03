Ashland’s Japanese Garden to host Children’s Day this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s all about kids this weekend at Ashland’s Japanese Garden.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday there will be festivities to celebrate “Kodomo no Hi.”

That’s a Japanese Holiday better known as “Children’s Day” and it’s all about celebrating children’s happiness and their individuality.

There will be plenty of traditional activities, like the raising of ‘koinobori’ which are giant carp windsocks that symbolize strength and growth.

Plus there will be interactive stations, traditional Japanese toys, and Koi feeding.

More information can be found on the City of Ashland’s website.

