Ashland’s John Muir Outdoor School renamed

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District has officially given John Muir Outdoor School a new name.

The school will now be known as TRAILS Outdoor School.

“TRAILS’ is an acronym for “Trust, Respect, Awareness, Interdependency, Leadership and Stewardship.

Last year, ASD established a committee to study the namesakes of all district buildings and facilities.

The committee said of the historical figures they studied, they recommended finding someone else to honor instead of John Muir.

Out of more than 50 ideas, TRAILS was the one picked by the community and school board.