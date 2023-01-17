Ashland’s MLK Day celebration features civil rights movement participants

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the Ashland Plaza Monday afternoon.

It featured two speakers who participated in the civil rights movement with Dr. King.

Dr. Geneva Craig who marched alongside Dr. King in Selma said she has seen enormous progress since Dr. King died.

But she said there’s still a lot more work to be done.

Dr. Craig said, “this a blueprint, a blueprint for going forward.”

She talked about his final book ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

She said Dr. King inspired her to become a registered despite there being few opportunities for black women at the time.

“I continued to go around, to go under, to go over all those barriers that kept being thrown in my face,” she said.

The panel also included John L. Doland, a Freedom Rider who talked about being arrested for being part of the civil rights movement.

He said he was arrested multiple times by police simply for participating in the movement.

Doland said, “two black women who were corp members invited us over for dinner and that integrated chicken dinner really offended the New Orleans cops so they decided to arrest us.”

Both Dr. Craig and Doland agreed that they have seen progress since Dr. King died, but they still feel there is more work to do to fulfill his legacy.

D.L. Richardson, who hosted the panel said that works starts with supporting young people in the community.

“I so still want to see us support our young people,” Richardson said, “help those kids realize, students realize, that we know there’s still a lot of issues going on, there’s still a lot of work. We want to make sure that they’re not left alone, that they are not there thinking they have no one in their corner.”