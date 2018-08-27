Ashley Homestore opens new Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hobby Lobby is still a little more than a month away from opening it’s doors in Medford. But its neighbor, Ashley Homestore is already open at the old Costco building on Highway 62.
Nbc5 News first told you that Hobby Lobby was coming to the Rogue Valley and the two companies would be neighbors.
Ashley Homestore officially opened it’s doors Friday at noon. A spokesperson for Hobby Lobby says their store will open on October 1st.
President of Ashley Homestore in Medford, Brent Loogman, says they are thrilled to be in their new 47,000 square foot location and hope to be “great partners” with Hobby Lobby.
“We’re extremely proud of our new store and we’re looking forward that you will be able to look at us and check us out,” said Loogman.
Loogman says Ashley Homestore’s old location will stay open for a few more weeks as they continue to get rid of everything in the store. It will then be broken into separate offices with Oregon State Police being one of the new tenants.
