Assault charges filed against county commissioner after tense meeting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – We’re learning assault charges are being filed against a Klamath County commissioner, after an incident at board of commissioners meeting, that may have gotten physical.

Video from the meeting, shows tensions rising and commissioner Dave Henslee getting up to speak with a man angrily addressing commissioners.

Commissioner Henslee says what happened is part of an ongoing investigation.

Klamath Falls police chief tells NBC5 assault charges have been filed against the commissioner.

During Tuesday’s Klamath County commissioner’s meeting, local man Don Ricard, appeared upset with commissioners.

He spoke for roughly two minutes, asking commissioners why grants for agriculture were not accepted and then held up papers saying commissioners should read them.

Ricard began to raise his voice, that’s when commissioner Henslee quickly got out of his chair, to confront Ricard.

“You got something to say, say it now while I‘m right here in front of you,” Ricard said.

“Okay, you’re done goodbye,” Henslee said. “You’re not going to speak like that. If you come in here and start threatening us like that, again Mr. Ricard.”

“Tell me what I threatening you with,” Ricard said. “Tell me what I’m threatening you with.”

“Get out,” Henslee said.

“Don’t touch me Dave, don’t touch me!”

It’s unknown what happens when the two men leave the picture, but as you can hear in the video, Ricard appeared to tell the commissioner not to touch him.

In 2021, Henslee retired as chief of police at KFPD, after 27 years in law enforcement.

He was just elected commissioner last year.

Because of Henslee’s connections with KFPD, Oregon State Police was given the case.

OSP also had a conflict.

KFPD now says the state Department of Justice will handle the investigation.

Henslee said he cannot comment on the matter as it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.